Fewer Big-Name 'Unicorn' IPOs Expected After 2019 Woes

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 3:31 PM EST) -- Following a bevy of big-name "unicorns" that either went public in 2019 — some to disappointing results — or scrapped their initial public offerings altogether, capital markets attorneys are bracing for fewer splashy offerings in 2020. "I think next year is going to be a little slower in that respect," Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP partner Jeffrey Karpf said Monday, at a panel organized by the Practicing Law Institute. The New York City event focused on capital markets developments and IPO trends, among other things. Karpf said there was heavy "pent-up demand" for big IPOs heading into 2019, given expectations...

