Dreamers Ask To Proceed As Class In Wells Fargo Bias Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- A group of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients have asked a California federal court to let them move forward as a class with their claims that Wells Fargo’s lending policies discriminate against immigrants. The DACA recipients — young immigrants without legal status who were brought to the U.S. as kids and who are protected from deportation under an Obama-era program — asked U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney to approve three proposed classes of DACA recipients who they say have been or will be automatically denied student loans, credit cards and other personal and small business loans by Wells Fargo because of their...

