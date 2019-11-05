Mercedes Drivers' Claims Trimmed In Peeling Paint Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has trimmed a proposed class action alleging Mercedes vehicles had defective “Mars Red” paint that would blister, bubble and peel off, saying some of the drivers’ warranty claims didn’t hold up but most of their state-based unfair trade practices claims could advance. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen on Monday partially granted a motion to dismiss from Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz USA LLC, slashing a group of drivers’ claims for breach of express warranty, equitable and injunctive relief, unjust enrichment, as well as breach of implied warranty and violation of the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act with...

