Turkish Bank's Bid To Dodge Arraignment Vexes Judge

Law360, New York (November 5, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday puzzled over a Turkish bank’s request to make a special appearance in court — rather than face a formal arraignment — to address charges of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, as the government called the bank’s request “strange.” Halkbank is charged with six counts, including bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for allegedly flouting U.S. sanctions by allowing Iran to access $20 billion in funds. The case follows the 2018 conviction of former Halkbank manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla, currently under appeal, and an earlier guilty plea by Turkish-Iranian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS