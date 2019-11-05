Judge Misused 'Such' In Denying Tribe's Casino, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Tribe told the First Circuit in a brief filed Monday that a federal judge was wrong to say the U.S. Department of the Interior lacked the authority to take land into trust for the tribe's casino project, saying his decision stemmed from a misreading of the word "such" in a law's text. The tribe argued U.S. District Judge William G. Young had too much confidence in the meaning behind the ambiguous word "such" as applied to the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act. Under that law, the term "Indian" is defined as a recognized tribe under federal jurisdiction, "and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS