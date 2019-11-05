Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Misused 'Such' In Denying Tribe's Casino, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Tribe told the First Circuit in a brief filed Monday that a federal judge was wrong to say the U.S. Department of the Interior lacked the authority to take land into trust for the tribe's casino project, saying his decision stemmed from a misreading of the word "such" in a law's text.

The tribe argued U.S. District Judge William G. Young had too much confidence in the meaning behind the ambiguous word "such" as applied to the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act. Under that law, the term "Indian" is defined as a recognized tribe under federal jurisdiction, "and...

