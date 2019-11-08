UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (November 8, 2019, 3:29 PM GMT) -- The past week has seen Maersk's Hong Kong unit sue AXA, Allianz and other insurers over cargo claims, the resurfacing of commercial fraud claims filed against a defunct sports rights agency and Allianz Global Investors drag RSA Insurance into court over a financial markets dispute. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Rixon Matthews Appleyard (Financial Services) Ltd. v. Link Fund Solutions Ltd. A northeast England wealth manager, Rixon Matthews Appleyard (Financial Services), filed a professional negligence claim against Link Fund Solutions Ltd., a company that helps investment managers with administrative issues, on Nov. 7. Rixon Matthews...

