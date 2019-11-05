Akin Gump, Hotel Developer Slam $180K Sanctions Bid

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 2:52 PM EST) -- Los Angeles hotel developer Relevant Group and its Akin Gump attorneys should not face $180,000 in sanctions because the racketeering suit they filed against a Relevant rival has a solid legal basis, they told a California federal court. Relevant Group LLC’s accusation that a rival developer is extorting competitors is not a sham and instead is based on factual allegations tied to court precedent, Relevant said Monday. Relevant slammed Sunset Landmark Investment LLC and its manager, Saeed Nourmand, saying their pursuit of sanctions for Relevant’s allegedly frivolous suit is one of their “bullying tactics” to get Relevant and its affiliates to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS