Walgreens Calls $300M Suit 'Monday-Morning Quarterbacking'

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- Walgreens wants to ax a proposed class action accusing it of costing employees nearly $300 million in retirement savings by not removing underperforming funds from its retirement plan, arguing the suit is merely an example of “Monday-morning quarterbacking." The company urged an Illinois federal court Monday to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming it loaded its profit-sharing retirement plan with a group of allegedly poorly performing Northern Trust target-date retirement funds in 2013 and then refused to remove them. Walgreen Co. said that the funds it picked were conservative and inexpensive compared to other options and argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS