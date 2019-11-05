Texas Calls $28M Value Dip Over Highway Project 'Speculative'

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:07 PM EST) -- "Speculative" damages estimates skewed a Texas jury's $28.8 million verdict for the owner of a proposed housing development that alleged a highway project drastically reduced the value of the site, the state of Texas argued on Tuesday. Texas asked a three-judge panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston to order a new trial in the lawsuit brought by developer CC Telge Road LP over the Grand Parkway toll road. In oral arguments, Texas told the court that the jury's February 2018 verdict rests on improper testimony and insufficient evidence. "Simply put, they are assuming way too much," Glorieni Azeredo of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS