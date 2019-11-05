Bank Of America To Settle Countrywide Appraisal Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- Bank of America Corp. has a tentative agreement to settle consolidated class action litigation from home mortgagors accusing it, Countrywide Financial Corp. and others of engaging in a fraudulent real estate appraisal scheme in the 2000s, a California federal court was told Monday. In a joint notice submitted to the court, attorneys for both sides said they have signed off on a "memorandum of understanding" to settle the case's racketeering and other claims and expect to have a finished settlement agreement within 30 days. No details of potential terms were disclosed, but the deal will be put to the court for...

