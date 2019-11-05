Ford Faces First Federal Jury Over Fiesta, Focus Fracas

Law360, Los Angeles (November 5, 2019, 11:03 PM EST) -- A California jury heard openings Monday in the first of nearly 1,000 consolidated federal cases to go to trial over alleged defects in Focus and Fiesta transmission systems, with the owner saying Ford should have bought the car back after numerous clutch replacements while Ford asserted the car is safe. The federal case brought by Van Nuys resident Mark Pedante is part of multidistrict litigation consolidated in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge André Birotte and concerns Ford Motor Co. PowerShift transmissions that were used in 2011-2016 Fiestas and 2012-2016 Focuses, about 1.5 million vehicles in total. Pedante purchased a new Focus...

