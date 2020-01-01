Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- In the new year, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether President Donald Trump is immune from subpoenas for his financial documents, including his tax returns, as well as whether a bankrupt bank holding company or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is the owner of a tax refund. Here, Law360 explores important and interesting federal tax cases to watch in 2020. Trump Subpoenas Trump is battling the release of his financial documents, including his tax returns, on multiple fronts in three Supreme Court cases that may carry major implications for the scope of presidential immunity. The court said on Dec. 13 that...

