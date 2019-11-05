Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Casts Long Shadow Over Roger Stone's Jury Selection

Law360, Washington (November 5, 2019, 8:45 PM EST) -- Several D.C. residents called for jury duty in the criminal trial of President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone acknowledged Tuesday they have strong feelings about the president and would find it hard to be impartial if chosen, citing allegations of corruption inside the Trump White House.

Close to 50 unnamed potential jurors found themselves face-to-face with prosecutors, Stone's defense counsel and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson during a selection hearing, which stretched for more than six hours. One by one, they were asked about their awareness of the case and whether there's anything that would preclude them from serving...

powered by Lex Machina®