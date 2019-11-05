Disney's $2M Deal Over OT, Incentive Pay Gets Green Light

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- A California federal court gave an initial green light Monday to a $2 million settlement between the company that operates Disneyland and workers who claimed they were shorted on overtime and incentive pay, though the judge expressed reservations about the attorney fees requested. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Worldwide Inc. and the workers could go ahead with the deal seeking to resolve a wage and hour class action. But the judge said he'd need further convincing before he would approve a request for one-third of the settlement amount — upwards of $660,000 — in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS