With Amendment Looming, TelexFree MDL Nabs 3 Settlements

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- Victims of the $3 billion TelexFree Ponzi scheme told a Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday they've reached three settlements with the company's former chief financial officer, one of its payment processors and Synovus Bank. If approved, the settlements would provide $2.1 million in recovery to a class of victims and have Synovus, Base Commerce LLC and ex-TelexFree CFO Joseph Craft provide support for the victims' "soon-to-be filed" fifth consolidated amended complaint against a host of other defendants connected to the TelexFree scheme. "These settlements are the product of thorough and hard-fought negotiations between experienced and informed counsel," the TelexFree victims said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS