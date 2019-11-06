Goldman Directors' Inaction Key To 1MDB Scandal, Fund Says

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Georgia pension fund said Tuesday that the billion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd. fraud scheme was "only made possible" by a slate of current and former Goldman Sachs directors that repeatedly ignored its duties to the bank. The fund is asking a New York federal judge to disregard the directors' latest bid to dismiss a derivative action accusing them of failing to perform even a cursory investigation into the "highly suspect" bond offerings Goldman arranged for 1MDB, which earned the bank an outsized $600 million in fees. While the directors claim they cannot be held liable for a fraud allegedly carried out...

