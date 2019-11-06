Ford Still Jerks And Stalls After 8 Clutch Repairs, Jury Told

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:51 PM EST) -- A Ford buyer testified Tuesday in the first of nearly 1,000 consolidated federal cases over alleged defects in Focus and Fiesta transmissions to go to trial, saying that after eight clutch repairs, his 2013 Focus still jerks, stalls and shudders so much he won't let his son ride in it. Mark Pedante said on the stand during the second day of the trial in Los Angeles that he bought his Focus in 2013, then started having problems about a year later. After his fourth clutch repair, he said, he did research in 2016 and believed his car was a “lemon” that...

