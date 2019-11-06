Unions, Economists Back Bid To Blow Up NCAA Pay Rules

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- A liberal think tank, a federation of labor unions and a handful of economists have come out in favor of a Ninth Circuit appeal that could torpedo the NCAA's restrictive student-athlete pay caps, saying a lower court's refusal to do so relied on reasoning that sets a terrible precedent. In an amicus brief dated Oct. 30 but filed on Monday, the Open Markets Institute, Change to Win, the National Employment Law Project and three economists all said a class of student-athletes led by Shawne Alston is right to demand that the Ninth Circuit turn their narrow win over the NCAA in...

