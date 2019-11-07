Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Country Club GC Booted From EEOC Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has booted a country club’s outside general counsel from a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission harassment case alleging that a club manager favored employees who acceded to sexual advances, saying he can’t simultaneously serve as an attorney and a witness.

U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan on Wendesday granted the EEOC's motion to disqualify Mark Koorenny of the Koorenny Law Group from representing Bay Club Fairbanks Ranch LLC in the agency’s lawsuit because questions over whether he double-dipped as both a legal advocate and likely witness for the San Diego-area club raise red flags.

“The court is...

