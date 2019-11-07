Navistar, Truck Buyers Defend $135M Engine Settlement

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- Navistar and a group of truck buyers fired back at objections by Disney, U.S. Foods and other truck fleet owners to a proposed $135 million class settlement over allegedly defective engines, telling an Illinois federal court that the deal offers adequate compensation for the lost value of affected vehicles. In responses filed Wednesday, Navistar Inc. and the proposed class said that the $2,500 cash payout and the $10,000 rebate option offered in the settlement are intended to compensate both lost resale value and revenue lost when the vehicles were being repaired. The filing comes in response to objections by four companies...

