Fyre Fest Attendees Can't Rekindle Claims Against Organizers

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:34 PM EST) -- Allowing ticket holders for the doomed Fyre Festival to continue to litigate their $100 million fraud claims against festival organizers Ja Rule and Grant Margolin would be a waste of time, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel rejected bids to reconsider the permanent dismissal of claims against Margolin, the former chief marketing officer of Fyre Festival’s defunct corporate parent, Fyre Media Inc., and to amend dismissed claims against rapper Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins. The proposed class of jilted ticket holders had based their motions on new evidence — including two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS