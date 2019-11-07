2nd Circ. Skeptical That US Law Didn't Reach FIFA Officials

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:49 PM EST) -- Judges from the Second Circuit on Thursday were skeptical of arguments that prosecutors overreached in prosecuting two South American soccer officials for fraudulently awarding broadcast and media rights for international soccer tournaments, questioning why the fact that bribes were paid using U.S. wire services is not enough to pull them into the reach of U.S. criminal law. Attorneys for Juan Angel Napout, the former president of the South American soccer confederation known as CONMEBOL, and Jose Maria Marin, the former president of the Brazilian soccer federation, said prosecutors overextended the reach of U.S. law in prosecuting the men as part of a wide-ranging probe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS