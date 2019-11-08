$12M FCA Suit Over 'Assembly Line' Care Settled By Hospital

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 4:26 PM EST) -- Northwell Health Inc. and its affiliate will pay $12.3 million to settle claims the New York teaching hospital violated the False Claims Act by submitting Medicare claims for procedures only partially performed or supervised by attending surgeons, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. The settlement, filed in New York federal court, covers claims that Lenox Hill Hospital billed for endoscopic and robotic procedures that were insufficiently supervised by medical residents instead of the attending physician, and that it administered unnecessary and improperly documented treatments in violation of Medicare law. The Manhattan teaching hospital and former chairman of its urology department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS