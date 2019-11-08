Rail Car Inspector Awarded $473K Over Workplace Injury

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- A federal jury in New York awarded a Long Island Rail Road car inspector $472,500 after he injured his wrist by tripping on an extension cord at the company's Queens maintenance facility. Thursday's verdict stems from injuries Anthony Coleman said he suffered in January 2016 when he tripped on a cord that ran from a station outlet to a desk. He sued the commuter rail operator in November 2018 for one count under the Federal Employers' Liability Act, claiming that its negligence caused him to suffer severe and disabling joint injuries. Coleman said the LIRR failed to remove the tripping hazard...

