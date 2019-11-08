Taxation With Representation: Shearman, Skadden, Pillsbury

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Canada’s pension board acquires a California-based energy company for $6.1 billion, Stryker acquires Wright Medical Group for $4 billion, and aircraft component producer Kaman buys Bal Seal Engineering for $330 million. Canada Pension Board’s $6.1B Pattern Energy Buy Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to buy California-based Pattern Energy Group Inc. for roughly $6.1 billion and merge it with a private equity-backed renewable energy developer, the companies said Nov. 4, in a deal put together with help from Paul Weiss, Shearman & Sterling and Sullivan & Cromwell. The Shearman team included tax partner Larry...

