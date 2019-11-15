Wildfire Responses Resonate Beyond California

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- Fire-prompted power shutoffs that left millions of Californians in the dark have pushed Pacific Gas & Electric Co., one of the nation’s largest utilities, to the brink of a state government takeover. The blackouts touched off public protests, calls by legislators and local officials for dismantling or restructuring PG&E and warnings from scientists that California faces more frequent and intense fires in the future because of global warming. “We did not get out ahead on grid management and climate change,” said Severin Borenstein, faculty director of the Energy Institute at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. “We’re talking...

