Ex-UN Diplomat Spared Prison For Taking $1.5M In Bribes

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a former United Nations diplomat on Friday to time served and community service after he pled guilty to a bribery scheme involving top officials and millions of dollars, citing his early cooperation with prosecutors. In a dramatic departure from the sentencing guidelines of nine to 11 years, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick ruled that 20 days in jail was sufficient for Francis Lorenzo, who served as a key government witness in the corruption trial of Chinese real estate billionaire Ng Lap Seng, before tacking on two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service....

