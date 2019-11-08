Venable Partner's Forgery Claim 'Unprofessional,' Judge Says

Law360, Los Angeles (November 8, 2019, 11:28 PM EST) -- A California judge hammered a Venable LLP partner Friday for filing a motion alleging opposing counsel in the sexual battery case against billionaire Alki David forged her signature on a court document, calling the move "incendiary and unprofessional" when a simple phone call could have cleared up the matter. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams addressed a motion by Venable partner Ellyn Garofalo accusing plaintiff Mahim Khan and her lawyers at Allred Maroko & Goldberg of unethical and even felonious conduct. The judge expressed strong disapproval of the motion, noting that Garofalo hadn't tried to contact opposing counsel about what appeared to be nothing...

