Real Estate Rumors: Perella Weinberg, Rialto, Garrison

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- Perella Weinberg Partners is close to a deal to lease about 125,000 square feet at 550 Madison Ave. in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The investment bank is in talks with owners RXR Realty, Olayan Group and Chelsfield, according to the report. The bank is currently located four blocks away at 767 Fifth Ave., Real Deal said. Continental Development Corp. has scored a $55 million loan from Rialto Mortgage Finance for four Los Angeles-area office properties, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan is for properties located three miles south of Los...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS