IndiGo Cofounder Asks To Nix Doc Bid In Power Struggle

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- IndiGo cofounder Rakesh Gangwal, embroiled in a power struggle for control of the low-cost Indian airline, has urged a Florida federal court to reject his partner’s bid to retrieve documents for use in a separate case claiming Gangwal violated a shareholders’ agreement between the two. Partner Rahul Bhatia, an executive with Indian travel conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. as well as a co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., or IndiGo, and the companies have applied to issue six discovery subpoenas in federal court against Florida resident Gangwal, his wife and their family trust, Gangwal said Friday in an opposition to the application....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS