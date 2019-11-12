United Partially Beats Pilots' Military Leave Benefits Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- United Airlines Inc. beat part of a class action accusing it of denying sick time, vacation time and full pension payments to pilots on military leave, with an Illinois federal judge letting it escape two out of three of the suit’s claims Tuesday. United shed allegations that it and a former sibling company, Continental Airlines, cheated pilots on military leave out of sick time and vacation time, but the airlines still must face accusations of shortchanging those pilots on pension payments in violation of the federal Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin ruled in...

