10th Circ. Finds No Harm From Terror Watchlist Placement

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:39 PM EST) -- A Utah imam's placement on the federal terrorist watchlist had not substantially interfered with his travel or reputational rights, meaning he hadn't been unconstitutionally denied due process, the Tenth Circuit ruled Tuesday. The extra security screening and resultant travel delays that stem from Yussuf Awadir Abdi's alleged placement on the federal "selectee list" are within the government's authority to regulate travel and aren't unreasonable, a three-judge panel ruled in a published decision, authored by U.S. Circuit Judge David M. Ebel. "Delays of a few hours are not uncommon for many air travelers and do not amount to a substantial interference with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS