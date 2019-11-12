Trump Can't Take Wall Money From Military, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 10:37 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club, along with California and a number of other states, urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to block President Donald Trump from using $2.5 billion in defense funds to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, arguing the president's decision to take the money was unconstitutional. During oral arguments in San Francisco, James Fred Zahradka II of the California Attorney General's Office, who represents the states, told the panel that the Trump administration had violated the Constitution's Appropriations Clause when it transferred funds from the U.S. Department of Defense to be used in the construction of the border wall...

