9th Circ. Backs Boeing's $200M Win In Ukraine Space Co. Row

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday backed up The Boeing Co. in a suit against its Ukrainian partners in a defunct satellite launching project, affirming a $200 million judgment and ending nearly a decade of litigation that stretched across the U.S., Sweden, Russia and the U.K. The panel found that Ukrainian state-owned KB Yuzhnoye and PO Yuzhnoye Mashinostroitelny Zavod, in their appeal, failed to present new evidence or arguments that would sway the Ninth Circuit into finding that a California federal court was wrong to grant Boeing summary judgment in 2015. In the opinion, the panel held that the Ukrainian companies'...

