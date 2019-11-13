NCAI Says News Articles Didn't Defame Former GC

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- The National Congress of American Indians urged an Oregon judge Tuesday to throw out claims in a suit by its former general counsel, saying a news organization owned by the NCAI didn't defame him by reporting on sexual harassment accusations he contended led to his firing. John Dossett, who worked as the NCAI's general counsel from 1997 until October 2018, claimed in an August suit that the organization's Indian Country Today website and other Native news organizations smeared him by spreading false rumors that he had sexually harassed women while working at the NCAI, leading it to fire him after it...

