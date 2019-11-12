No Ford Focus, Fiesta 'Shudder' At High Speeds, Jury Hears

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Ford Motor Co. engineer testified in California federal court Tuesday that he hadn't seen evidence of "shudder" problems in Focus and Fiesta transmissions at high speeds, countering claims that a California man's Focus shuddered violently at high speeds even after numerous clutch repairs. Ford engineer Robert Pascarella finished testimony that began last week in the first of nearly 1,000 consolidated federal cases over alleged defects in Ford Focus and Fiesta transmissions to go to trial. Pascarella told the jury that he has only seen evidence of shudder vibrations at low speeds and in low gears, which was in line with...

