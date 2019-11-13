Justices May Nix Ruling That OK'd Bias Suit Against Comcast

Law360, Washington (November 13, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed to lean toward reversing a Ninth Circuit decision allowing a studio’s $20 billion racial bias suit to proceed against Comcast Corp. because, in the words of some justices, the appeals court adopted a seemingly “wrong” standard for proving illegal discrimination in contracting. The tenor of Wednesday’s oral arguments in the case suggest a setback for Entertainment Studios, a company owned by African American comedian Byron Allen suing Comcast for consistently refusing to do business with it. It’s not that the justices took specific issue with the company’s lawsuit. It’s that, when the Ninth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS