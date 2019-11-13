DOI Pushes For End To MGM Suit Over Tribal Casino Plan

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. government urged a D.C. federal court to toss MGM Resorts' suit over a $300 million planned tribal casino, saying the government’s decision to approve amendments clearing the way for a casino was straightforward and legal. The Department of the Interior in its brief on Tuesday told the court that MGM Resorts Global Development LLC, the company’s casino development arm, has mischaracterized the amendments as “unprecedented” and a test of “the outer limits of Interior’s statutory authority.” On the contrary, the DOI said, the government’s decision to approve the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes’ project adheres both to the Administrative...

