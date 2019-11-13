Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

More Info Needed To Stop $135M Navistar Deal, Judge Says

Law360, Chicago (November 13, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Walt Disney Co. and US Foods Inc. have briefed only in “superficial terms” their concerns with a $135 million deal to end multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective Navistar diesel engines, an Illinois federal judge said at a hearing Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall gave the objectors a week to submit additional briefing on how they would establish the lost resale value of their trucks to the settlement administrator.

The Disney group of objectors — which also includes Ferguson Enterprises LLC and Southern California Edison Co. — says the lost value of its trucks was “inexplicably omitted” from the proposed...

