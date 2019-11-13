Post-Scandal Libor Rigging Suit Can Proceed, Investors Say

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 10:01 PM EST) -- Investors defended their massive proposed class action accusing Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and a slew of other major banks of a sequel Libor-rigging conspiracy, telling a New York federal court that their statistics-heavy case paints enough of a plausible picture of price-fixing to move forward. The consolidated suit, which centers around alleged manipulation of the U.S. dollar London Interbank Offered Rate since the replacement of the benchmark's administrator in 2014, is the target of a pending dismissal effort by the banks and new administrator. They've argued that the investors' case falls short in a variety of ways, including that it...

