Jurors Set To Determine Trump Pal Roger Stone's Fate

Law360, Washington (November 13, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- A 12-member jury will begin deliberations Thursday in former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone's criminal trial after prosecutors made their final pitch Wednesday afternoon. Government lawyers depicted Stone as a liar who obstructed Congress’ probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and wrongly claimed he had no inside knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans to release stolen emails to bolster Donald Trump’s seemingly long-shot White House bid. The defense counsel countered in closing arguments in a D.C. federal court that prosecutors’ contention that their client lied to protect Trump is “absolutely false.” According to Bruce Rogow, the government's claim “makes no sense” because...

