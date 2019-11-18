Aviation Watch: No Winners In Boeing-Airbus Trade Feud

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:54 PM EST) -- The year was 2004. The United States had 150,000 troops fighting in Iraq. No weapons of mass destruction had surfaced, and George W. Bush was elected to a second term as president. In October, the United States commenced a proceeding at the World Trade Organization claiming that European Union states had improperly and unfairly subsidized the manufacture of jet airliners by the Airbus SAS consortium owned by Germany, France, Spain and Britain’s BAE Systems PLC. This dispute, known as DS316, was the first shot in a trade war that continues today — 15 years and two presidential administrations later — and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS