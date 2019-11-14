Args Show Comcast Bias Suit A Bad Vehicle For Making Law

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:53 PM EST) -- How much racial discrimination must someone describe before a court may conclude, under 42 U.S. Code Section 1981, that they might not have enjoyed the same right as a white person to — for instance — compete for a job? The U.S. Supreme Court addressed this question in 1989, giving what seems like the only sensible response: As long as it’s within the scope of the venerable civil rights law, any intentional racial discrimination may be a violation of the statute, which first became law in 1866. After all, Section 1981, as it’s commonly known, calls for all races to be...

