Stone Jury Asks If WikiLeaks Contact Claim Is Testimony

Law360, Washington (November 14, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal jury deciding the fate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone ended its first day of deliberations Thursday with two written questions, including one appearing to indicate that jurors are wrestling over whether the longtime Republican operative lied that a liberal talk show host was his intermediary with WikiLeaks. Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia Stone, leave federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday after the first day of jury deliberations in his criminal trial. (AP) The first question came about 2 p.m., almost four hours after jurors began deliberating the case stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation...

