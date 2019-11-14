Ford Owes $64K In First PowerShift MDL Verdict

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:26 PM EST) -- Ford violated California's lemon law by declining to buy back a Ford Focus after numerous clutch repairs and transmission issues, a California federal jury ruled Thursday in the first verdict to come from nearly 1,000 consolidated federal cases over alleged defects in Focus and Fiesta PowerShift transmissions. The six-person jury awarded plaintiff Mark Pedante roughly $64,000 after finding Ford willfully violated the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, attorneys for both parties told Law360 on Thursday. That figure — the maximum possible in this case — includes about $21,000 for violations of Song-Beverly, as well as additional civil penalties, Pedante's attorneys said. The dollar...

