Goldman Sachs To Exit Bond Price-Fixing Suit With $20M Deal

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 11:53 AM EST) -- Investors who targeted big banks with bond price-fixing claims have nabbed a third settlement in the sprawling litigation, telling a New York federal judge Thursday that they’ve reached a $20 million deal with Goldman Sachs. The agreement put before the court would not only add $20 million to a settlement fund, but also require Goldman to cooperate with the investors in their ongoing litigation against other banks and to establish antitrust compliance reforms specific to the market for government-sponsored entities bonds, which were affected by the alleged price-fixing conspiracy. “The compliance measures ensure that any monetary relief will not be simply...

