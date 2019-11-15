New Records Fuel ACLU Sanctions Bid In Census Query Row

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge will consider new evidence that calls into question the Trump administration's explanations behind its attempt to add a citizenship question to the Census, after the American Civil Liberties Union accused the federal government of concealing those records in court. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, whose decision to block the question was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year, allowed the ACLU on Friday to submit the additional records as part of the organization's bid to slap sanctions on the government for allegedly withholding evidence. The records, published earlier this week by a House...

