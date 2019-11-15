Neil Bush Met 'Cryptoqueen,' Got $300K, Ducks Subpoena

Law360, New York (November 15, 2019, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal court learned that Neil Bush, son of a U.S. president and brother to another, was paid $300,000 to attend a meeting involving cryptocurrency founder and current fugitive Ruja Ignatova, known as "Cryptoqueen," a failed subpoena bid revealed on Thursday. Ignatova is currently indicted on money laundering and fraud charges and remains at large, but former Locke Lord LLP attorney Mark Scott is currently standing trial for allegedly conspiring with Ignatova and her brother Konstantin Ignatov to funnel illicit funds in a pyramid scheme involving what prosecutors say is a fraudulent digital token called OneCoin. Scott argues that he...

