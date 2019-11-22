UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (November 22, 2019, 4:32 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen subsidiaries of German powerhouse Thyssenkrupp and a host of insurers drag a cargo ship owner into court, rival cryptocurrency companies fight over trademarks and a couple whose home was damaged by a falling dumpster sue the insurer Chubb. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Royal Holloway, University of London v. Barclays Bank (UK) PLC Research university Royal Holloway, University of London, filed a Part 8 claim against Barclays Bank on Nov. 20. The university is represented by BLM LLP. The case is Royal Holloway, University of London v....

