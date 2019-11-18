Amazon Illegally Storing Biometric Data, Ill. Suit Says

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 12:01 PM EST) -- Amazon is the latest tech company to be targeted under Illinois' broad biometric privacy law, with a proposed class claiming Amazon is unlawfully storing biometric employee data of companies that use its cloud services. Amazon Web Services Inc. was sued Friday in Cook County Circuit Court by plaintiff Martin Ragsdale, who claims the company unlawfully provides its commercial customers with storage space for the biometric data derived from their employees’ finger scans without obtaining permission to store the data and without disclosing its storage intentions. Both the permission and disclosure are required under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, Ragsdale claims....

